EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 05 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Atyrau region with a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Head of State is set to visit one of the oilfield service enterprises of the region and hold an extended session on the issues of development of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

    The program of the visit also includes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of Kazakhstani oil.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Atyrau region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!