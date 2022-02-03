EN
    19:00, 03 February 2022

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Beijing on working visit

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, arrived to Beijing on a two-day working visit, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post that tomorrow President Tokayev will take part at the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

    On February 5, President Tokayev and President Xi will hold bilateral talks to discuss comprehensive Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.


