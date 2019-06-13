Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived today in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, Kazinform cites the Head of State's Spokesman Berik Uali.

The Kazakh President will take part in narrow and extended-format meetings of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States. The summit is expected to result in signing and adopting of a number of documents.



Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold several bilateral meetings, including with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.