Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe for state visit

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tajikistan for state visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.

Photo credit: Akorda

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Dushanbe Airport.

The visit will feature high-level talks behind closed doors and negotiations of governmental delegations.

Several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres are set to be signed.

