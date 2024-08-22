EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe for state visit

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tajikistan for state visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Dushanbe Airport.

    The visit will feature high-level talks behind closed doors and negotiations of governmental delegations.

    Several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres are set to be signed.

