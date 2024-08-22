13:01, 22 August 2024 | GMT +6
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe for state visit
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tajikistan for state visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Dushanbe Airport.
The visit will feature high-level talks behind closed doors and negotiations of governmental delegations.
Several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres are set to be signed.