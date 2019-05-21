EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:08, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kostanay region

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kostanay region for a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from Berik Uali, the press secretary of the President.

    During the visit the Head of State is set to participate in the Kazakh-Russian Youth Cooperation Forum.

    Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan will visit a number of industrial enterprises and farms in the region as well as familiarize with the work of the public reception office of the Kostanay city administration.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!