Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a narrow format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Along with the Kazakh President, Prime Minister of Armenia – Chairman of the Council Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as Chairman of the Board of the EEC Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the meeting.

The heads of state discussed the main tasks and key areas of further interaction within the EEC, and exchanged views on certain aspects of the EEC activity.