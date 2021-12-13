EN
    13:53, 13 December 2021

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Parasat Order

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded some Kazakhstanis the Parasat Order, Kazinform reports.

    «Mukhamedzhan Tazabekov is awarded the Parasat Order. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev and well-known diplomat Kairat Sarybai were also awarded the Parasat Order,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the state prize award ceremony.

    Besides, art director of the Bokeyeva West Kazakhstan Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre Nurgul Zhubatova was also decorated with the Order.

    A group of well-known Kazakhstani and foreign entrepreneurs, including those who made significant contribution to strengthening the country’s statehood were awarded the Order.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State awarded the country’s highest prize, Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri.


