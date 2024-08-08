EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Altyn Qyran Order

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Altyn Qyran Order to Shavkat Mirziyoyev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a decision to award his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev with The Order of the Golden Eagle (Altyn Qyran Order). He announced it at a briefing for mass media after the bilateral talks in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The President of Kazakhstan pointed out Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s contribution to strengthening the good-neighborly relations and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    “This painstaking work of the leader of Uzbekistan is highly appreciated by the people of Kazakhstan. With the consideration of this, I took a decision to present the highest state award to Shavkat Mirziyoyev - The Order of the Golden Eagle. This is a sign of special respect from all of us for the leader of Uzbekistan and manifestation of ancient unity – solidarity of two countries. May the unshakable friendship of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan be eternal,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and fraternal Kazakh people for presenting him with the highest state award of Kazakhstan.

    “I consider this award as a high appreciation of our joint efforts on strengthening the centuries-long true friendship and good-neighborly relations of the two nations. Kazakhstan is our closest, most reliable and time-tested partner,” the President of Uzbekistan said.  

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x