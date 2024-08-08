Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Altyn Qyran Order

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a decision to award his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev with The Order of the Golden Eagle (Altyn Qyran Order). He announced it at a briefing for mass media after the bilateral talks in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s contribution to strengthening the good-neighborly relations and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“This painstaking work of the leader of Uzbekistan is highly appreciated by the people of Kazakhstan. With the consideration of this, I took a decision to present the highest state award to Shavkat Mirziyoyev - The Order of the Golden Eagle. This is a sign of special respect from all of us for the leader of Uzbekistan and manifestation of ancient unity – solidarity of two countries. May the unshakable friendship of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan be eternal,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and fraternal Kazakh people for presenting him with the highest state award of Kazakhstan.