TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:48, 08 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backs decision to postpone Kok Zhailau resort construction

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his view regarding the proposal to postpone the implementation of Kok Zhailau project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek proposed to postpone the construction of Kok Zhailau mountain ski resort. We need to study expert reviews and people's opinions. I back this decision taken upon my recommendation. We should avoid haste in this important matter," the President tweeted.

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Top Story
