Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on priority areas of EEC’s activity

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev congratulated Sagintayev over taking office of the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The Head of State was reported on the priority areas of the work of the Commission and further development prospects as well as the state of Kazakhstan’s interaction with the EEC.

The meeting also discussed the issues of development of an action plan for the implementation of the Eurasian Economic Path Declaration until 2030 and 2045 and the preparation for the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council set to take place this May in Moscow.

To note, Bakytzhan Sagintayev was named the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission on February 1 this year.

On March 1, the EEC Council adopted a package of changes to the law of the EAEU on competition.