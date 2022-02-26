EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 26 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs emergency meeting of Security Council

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an emergency meeting of the Security Council in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    Participants of the meeting focused on the pressing issues of international security. They also touched upon the issues related to the situation in Ukraine in the context of ensuring stable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev set a number of specific tasks and gave instructions to government bodies.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Security President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!