    14:11, 04 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comments on latest events on Korean Peninsula

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a favorable view of the emerging trends regarding the cooperation between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

    "Restoration of communication line between North Korea and South Korea is a positive shift, gives hope for easing tension on peninsula. IOC made a right decision to welcome North Korea's sportsmen at Winter Olympic Games in South Korea," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

