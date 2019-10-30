EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Korean President over her mother’s death

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Korea Moon Jae-in, Akorda press service informs.

    With great sadness the Head of State learnt of the death of Ms. Kang Han-ok, mother of Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    «On occasion of the death of your dear mother, Ms. Kang Han-ok, I express my sincere condolences to you and your loved ones and share your grief. I am confident that the bright image and good deeds of Ms. Kang Han-ok will stay forever in the hearts of family members and all compatriots,» the telegram reads.

