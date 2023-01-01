EN
    15:32, 01 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Pontiff Francis over passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Pope Francis on passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Kazinform learned from Akorda press office.

    «We all know the former leader of the Catholic Church as an outstanding clergyman and a great person who worked tirelessly to promote the ideas of peace, mutual understanding and humanism. The bright image of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who made a huge contribution to the protection and preservation of the values ​​of mankind, will forever remain in the memory of the entire world community. Sharing the bitterness of loss, at this difficult moment, on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the entire Catholic community,» the letter reads.


