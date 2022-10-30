EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 30 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with South Korean President over Seoul tragedy

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the numerous human casualties as a result of the tragic incident in Seoul, the press service of Akorda reported.

    «With deep sorrow, I have learned the tragic news about the loss of lives at the Itaewon area in Seoul. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, along with wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured. At this time of grief, my country-fellows and I stand in solidarity with all Koreans and share their pain of an irreparable loss,» the telegram reads.



    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!