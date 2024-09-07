Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Brazil on national holiday

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Noting the significance of this holiday in the country’s history as a symbol of national unity and accord, the Head of State wished the people of Brazil further prosperity and welfare.

The Head of State expressed confidence that joint efforts between Kazakhstan and Brazil would further strengthen in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support.