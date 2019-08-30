Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Aleksandr Lukashenko on his jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President highlighted the merits of the Belarus leader in state-building and development of integration within the EAEU.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, wellbeing and further success to the benefits of the fraternal nation.