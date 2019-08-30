EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:25, 30 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Aleksandr Lukashenko on his jubilee

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh President highlighted the merits of the Belarus leader in state-building and development of integration within the EAEU.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, wellbeing and further success to the benefits of the fraternal nation.




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!