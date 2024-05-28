EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Azerbaijani President on Independence Day

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Azerbaijani President on Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev and people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday – Independence Day.

    “The impressive progress of Azerbaijan in strengthening the foundations of statehood and international authority fill in this historical date with a special symbolism. With great enthusiasm Kazakhstan perceives success of fraternal Azerbaijan and attaches special attention to deepening the multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of friendship and mutual support. I am confident that the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and alliance will strengthen for the benefit of prosperity of our close nations,” the telegram reads.

    The President wished further success to Ilham Aliyev, as well as peace, prosperity and progress to the fraternal Azerbaijani people.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
