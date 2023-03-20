EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:21, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win at Indian Wells

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State said Elena Rybakina showed highly professional tennis, a strong will, and high culture of sportsmanship. The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts.

    As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won her first Indian Wells title.


    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan Tennis President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!