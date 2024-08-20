Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Hungarian President on Saint Stephen’s Day

Head of State has sent a telegram of congratulation to the President of Hungary. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Tamás Sulyok on the national holiday – Saint Stephen’s Day (Saint István Day), Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Expressing satisfaction with a high level of cooperation between the countries, the President of Kazakhstan stated he was confident in further stage-by-stage and fruitful development of the strategic partnership in all spheres.

The Head of State wished success to Tamás Sulyok in his noble endeavors, as well as prosperity and wellbeing to the fraternal people of Hungary.