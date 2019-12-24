EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:26, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday wishing him success as the President for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

    Highly appreciating the contribution of the President of Azerbaijan to the development of bilateral cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening the strategic partnership between the nations.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!