Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Iran’s Pezeshkian on presidential election win

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on winning Iran’s snap presidential election and wished him success in the responsible post in a phone call, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.

During the phone conversation, the sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen Kazakhstan-Iran bilateral relations.

Tokayev and Pezeshkian also discussed the current state and prospects of development of cooperation in trade, economic, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Utmost attention was paid to the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.