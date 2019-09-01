EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 01 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Day of Knowledge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to all Kazakhstanis. «Let the new academic year bring schoolchildren and students a lot of discoveries,» his tweeted reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that new knowledge and skills in the digital age is a key to the future success of the new generation and wished teachers great strides in their work.

    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!