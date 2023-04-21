EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Oraza Ait

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heartily congratulated all the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr. People visit each other and say the warmest greetings on this day. The President highlighted it is time which contributes to strengthening unity and solidarity of our people.

    The President said Islam is a religion which proclaims ideas of morality, good deeds and peace. All these core values are shared and deeply-held by Kazakh people in their traditions and customs.

    In a conclusion the Head of State wished each family happiness and joy.


