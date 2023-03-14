EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:23, 14 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal spring holiday

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Amal spring holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akroda press office.

    «Since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening. The holiday which calls for unity and harmony is a vivid embodiment of the traditional responsiveness of our people. May the new year be blessed!» he tweeted.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Holidays President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!