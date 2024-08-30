Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram, the President said the basic law lays the solid foundation for the country’s statehood and is a reliable guarantor of progressive and sustained development.

The Constitution puts the interests, rights and freedoms of nationals first. That’s why the purpose of all reforms carried in Kazakhstan is the people’s welfare, the telegram reads

The Head of State said as a result of the constitutional reforms held in 2022, the country launched the multilateral process of democratization, creating conditions for the modernization of the political system. The role of human rights institutions was increased, and the status of the Ombudsperson was raised. The Constitutional Court was established to fully contribute to establishing the supremacy of law.

In conclusion, the President wished all Kazakhstanis health, happiness and success.