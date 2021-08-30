Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, the Akorda press service reports.

The President stressed that the Constitution is a reliable guarantor of the country’s Independence. The fundamental law judicially and in a political sense confirms the country’s adherence to the principles of democracy and supremacy of law, defines long-term development course of the country.

Developed at the initiative and direct participation of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, lays the solid foundation for the country’s socioeconomic achievements, large-scale social reforms. Relying on unchangeable values guaranteeing rights and freedoms of the citizens Kazakhstan is building a fair state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the country’s main goal is to raise people’s living standards and welfare.

In a conclusion the President wished all Kazakhstanis sound health, welfare and wellbeing.