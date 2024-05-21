Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Culture and Art Workers Day

The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Culture and Art Workers Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

It is our first meeting. Culture and art are the most important spheres of the country’s life. Art is the soul of the nation and culture its spiritual embodiment. This value can be called as the core of our civilization. Our common duty is to preserve and enrich it, the Head of State said addressing the outstanding workers of art and culture during the solemn awarding ceremony at the Akorda residence.

The President said Kazakhstan is carrying out political and economic reforms.