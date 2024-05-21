Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Culture and Art Workers Day
The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Culture and Art Workers Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
It is our first meeting. Culture and art are the most important spheres of the country’s life. Art is the soul of the nation and culture its spiritual embodiment. This value can be called as the core of our civilization. Our common duty is to preserve and enrich it, the Head of State said addressing the outstanding workers of art and culture during the solemn awarding ceremony at the Akorda residence.
The President said Kazakhstan is carrying out political and economic reforms.
It is key to change the public mood to carry out fundamental modernization. Our people, especially our youth, should be well-educated, hard-working, punctual and quick-witted. We should move forward and face the bright future with confidence to make Kazakhstan prosper. We take measures to restore national spirituality. Last year we adopted the culture policy concept until 2029, the Head of State said.