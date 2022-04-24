Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots!

I wholeheartedly congratulate the Orthodox citizens of the country on the bright Easter holiday!

For believers, it is an especially joyous day filled with hope and belief, inspiring creation and care for those close and help to the needy.

Harmoniously interwoven into our culture, the Easter traditions bring together people of all ethnicities and beliefs, strengthening family values, mutual understanding, and accord in the society.

Let the Easter holiday fill your homes with love and happiness!

Wish all citizens health, well-being, and success!» reads the congratulatory letter.