Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz meiramy

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing those gathered on Astana Square in Almaty the Head of State said the Kazak people following ancient traditions celebrate Nauryz meiramy in unity and accord.

The President said Nauryz is a national holiday and is celebrated despite differences in religious beliefs and ethnicities. On this day hospitable Kazakhs lay generously covered dastarkhans and tables, extend good wishes to each other, clean up spring-wells, and plant trees.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed this year Nauryz coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan which symbolically reflects the harmony of religion and traditions in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State noted this year Nauryz is celebrated for 10 days. Today is the Yntymak kuni – the Day of Solidarity. Unity and solidarity are among the key values of the people of Kazakhstan. he expressed confidence that the inviolability of unity and solidarity lay the solid foundation for the country’s sustainable development.

The President underlined that Almaty that became a golden cradle of the country’s sovereignty turns into the country’s largest spiritual scientific and economic center. The city wields widespread influence on the country’s prosperity. He also announced the development of four large-scale projects. In particular, 12,000 km of roads will be built and repaired, and district heating plants and utilities will be updated. A new housing program will be launched for the rural population. Over 300,000 will be provided with natural gas this year. The rental housing will significantly rise.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all happiness and well-being.