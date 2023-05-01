Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President extended his congratulations on the holiday symbolizing harmony and accord throughout the country.

«The nationwide unity is invaluable wealth, a strong foundation of our statehood,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The President said that Kazakhstan is a home to various ethnic groups and we all belong to a large family, the common Kazakh nation.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan will consistently build a harmonious society based on the principles of equity and justice.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all wellbeing and prosperity.