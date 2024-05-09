Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Victory Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

“Dear compatriots! I congratulate you on the Day of Great Victory!

On May 9, we bow our heads in memory of those who did not return from the battlefields, sacrificing their lives in the name of peace and tranquility in our land. We pay tribute and owe debt of gratitude to veterans - front-line soldiers and home-front workers.

Kazakhstan made a huge contribution to the common Victory, the triumph of justice and freedom on the Earth. The military and labor feats of our compatriots during the World War II serve as an example of incredible courage and true patriotism for the younger generation.

We will always remember and honor the sons and daughters of our people. Thanks to their dedication and valor we can live, work and raise children today, build and implement plans for the future.

We bow low to our veterans!

Health and prosperity to all fellow citizens!

Let this great Day remind each of us how important it is to protect and strengthen peace!

Happy Victory Day!” the message of congratulation reads.