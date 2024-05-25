Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of congratulations to Abdullah II, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.

The Head of State extended congratulations to Abdullah II on the occasion of the Independence Day of Jordan on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf.

“Jordan is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East and the Arab world. I highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations based on traditional friendship between our peoples and high level of meaningful political dialogue. I am confident that we will further bend joint efforts to strengthen partnership and propel the Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation to a new level,” the telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Abdullah II further success in his responsible post and to the friendly people of Jordan – wellbeing and prosperity.