Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Malaysia on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia on the occasion of the Independence Day of Malaysia, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

­­«Kazakhstan and Malaysia enjoy an enduring partnership developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations,» the telegram reads.

The Head of State wished the King of Malaysia every success in all his noble endeavours and the friendly people of Malaysia everlasting prosperity.