TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:35, 07 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on presidential election win

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on presidential election win
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the election and wished him success in implementation of the initiatives aimed at ensuring bright and favorable future of the country.

