Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on presidential election win

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the election and wished him success in implementation of the initiatives aimed at ensuring bright and favorable future of the country.