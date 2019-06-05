Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates new President of Latvia on election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Egils Levits on being elected as the new President of Latvia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State sent the telegram of congratulations to Egils Levits on the occasion of being elected as the President of Latvia.



In the telegram President Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Latvia will focus their efforts on strengthening the bilateral cooperation based on friendship, partnership, common history and values.



He wished the new Latvian President success in the new post and to the friendly people of Latvia - wellbeing and prosperity.