Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter Holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians on the Easter Holiday, Akorda press service says.

"Dear compatriots! I heartily congratulate Orthodox Christians on the bright Holiday of Easter! This day fills the hearts of all believers with warmth and joy and inspires to do good deeds. Easter traditions remind us about the holiness of family hearth, mercy, love for our neighbors, compassion to each other.



Thanks to wise policy of our First President - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, our country preserves peace and accord, mutual respect towards all the ethnic groups and confessions. Kazakhstanis share common aspiration towards prosperity and development. Let the Holiday of the Resurrection of Christ become the herald of wellbeing and implementation of good endeavors!" the message reads.