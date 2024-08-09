Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates people of Singapore on National Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to President of Singapore, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore on the National Day.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed our Singapore’s impressive progress in economy, innovations and social development.

“The Head of State confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening of the partnership with Singapore, which is based on ties of friendship and mutual support,” a press-release from Akorda reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Tharman Shanmugaratnam success in his endeavors. He also wished wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Singapore.