TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:02, 08 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President-elect of European Commission on her birthday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Ursula von der Leyen, the President-elect of the European Commission, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her birthday wishing the European Union to achieve the high goals aimed at strengthening its pillars, people’s welfare gain, raising its standing in the international arena under her chairmanship.

    Tokayev wished Ursula von der Leyen great success as the Head of the European Commission.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy
