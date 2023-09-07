Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Brazil on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the occasion of the national holiday of Brazil, the Independence Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State said Brazil is a reliable and important partner of Kazakhstan in South America noting sustained expansion of cooperation between the two nations in the spirit of traditional friendship.

The Head of State expressed confidence in strengthening relations between the two nations and wished the President of Brazil success and the people of Brazil wellbeing and prosperity.