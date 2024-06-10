Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Portugal on national holiday
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Portugal Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa on the national holiday – Portugal Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
“Based on its centuries-long history and rich cultural heritage, today Portugal achieves huge success in the field of sustainable development, increasing people’s wellbeing and strengthening its authority at the international arena. I wish your country move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity. I am confident that friendly relations between Astana and Lisbon will strengthen further for the benefit of our peoples,” the telegram reads.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success and strong health to Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa, and wellbeing to the friendly Portuguese nation.