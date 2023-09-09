Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the national holiday, the Independence Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high dynamics of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan cooperation which fully conforms to the level of strategic partnership and alliance. The Head of State expressed confidence that joint efforts will further strengthen multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan for the benefit and interests of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the fraternal country wellbeing and prosperity.