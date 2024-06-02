Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sergio Mattarella and people of Italy on national holiday

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to Sergio Mattarella and the people of Italy on the country's national holiday - Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.

In his telegram, the Kazakh President noted that today Italy is the state "which has built a solid political and economic foundation and has achieved a high level of the nation’s wellbeing and enjoys undeniable authority at the international arena."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised Italy's contribution to the promotion of global stability and security as the G7 presiding country.

He pointed out special importance of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.

"With warmth I remember my official visit to Rome, which gave a serious impetus to the bilateral interaction and unveiled new prospects for our partnership,” the telegram reads.

The Head of State confirmed his readiness to continue undertaking joint efforts to ensure effective implementation of the agreements reached.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sergio Matarella success in his activity, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly Italian people.