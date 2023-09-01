Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Uzbek people on the Day of Independence, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

«With the consideration of peoples' interests, traditions of centuries-long friendship and good-neighborhood relations, I attach priority importance to further deepening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance. I am confident that by joint efforts we will be able to implement the huge potential of multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our close nations as well as for ensuring stability and wellbeing in Central Asia,» the telegram reads.