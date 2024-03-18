Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on presidential election win

Head of State has held a telephone conversation with the President of Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his confident win in the election of the President of the Russian Federation. The Head of State noted nationwide support of the Russian leader’s strategic course.

The sides discussed the course of the bilateral cooperation developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. The two countries’ presidents agreed to continue the close interaction.