Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to receive congratulations on election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to receive congratulatory letters and telegrams on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin points out that such a decisive victory in the election fully confirms Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's high standing among his compatriots, the determination to continue the course aimed at sustainable socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, protecting its foreign-policy interests, and comprehensive strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.



"I would like to reaffirm our readiness to continue working closely with you for building up the full range of bilateral relations, as well as promoting mutually advantageous integration processes in the Eurasian space for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan," the Russian leader telegram reads.



President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev underlined that the election results once again showed the absolute trust and broad support given by the brotherly people of Kazakhstan to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In his opinion, this highly commends the Head of State's contribution to sustainable development and raising the country's global stature, a manifestation of the certainty of the consistent continuation of the political course and the most crucial socio-economic reforms.



"I am convinced that by joint practical efforts we will continue to develop and strengthen Uzbek-Kazakh strategic partnership in the interests of our countries and peoples," the telegram reads.



President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasizes that the will of the Kazakh people is a demonstration of high confidence in the activities of the Head of State.



"We know and respect you as an unwavering supporter of the consistent expansion of the two countries' multifaceted relations, which are now successfully developing within the strategic partnership framework. Being interested in further deepening of the entirety of Tajik-Kazakh interaction, I express confidence that by joint efforts we will manage to propel cooperation of our countries to a whole new level for the good of our peoples," he said.



President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov in his telegram expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's landslide win in the election will contribute to further sustainable development of Kazakhstan, strengthening friendship and good neighborliness of the two fraternal peoples, as well as expanding the strategic partnership between the countries.



Congratulating, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says: "Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations are based on a common history, national and moral roots of our peoples. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop our interstate relations and strategic partnership that rest on a solid foundation, and to further deepen our bilateral and multilateral cooperation."



The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, emphasizes that his country attaches great importance to friendship with Kazakhstan and is committed to strengthening strong relations and broad cooperation.



"I am sure that, being in great confidence the citizens of Kazakhstan have given to your political experience and your ideas, you will lead the country along the path of progress," said the President of Serbia.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated the Head of State on his election as President of Kazakhstan and assured that he and his Government will work dedicatedly in the interests of deepening friendship between the Hungarian and Kazakh nations.



Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his decisive victory in the presidential election, mentioning the excellent interaction between the Alliance and Kazakhstan and expressing hope for further expansion of the partnership.

Sarah Nickel, Executive Director at U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Association, in her letter emphasized that President Tokayev has extensive experience in promoting economic growth and reforms needed to support business in Kazakhstan.



"Your election and continuation of important initiatives, such as the Astana International Financial Centre, is a positive signal to investors that the state remains committed to its course for long-term development, prosperity, and international partnership," the telegram reads.



Presidents János Áder of Hungary, Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia, Igor Dodon of Moldova, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze of Georgia, and former President Petar Stoyanov of Bulgaria also sent their congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.