TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:08, 07 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Creating is always more difficult than criticizing or destroying

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Creating is always more difficult than criticizing or destroying, said the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    "All the good being presently done is intended for our youth. Creating is always more difficult than criticizing or destroying. We pin our hopes on those following us - on young people. Reforms are still underway, they will affect the entire state system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

