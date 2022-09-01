Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticizes the Government work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Government over and over makes gaps in its work.

The Head of State believes that from one hand there is a shortage of fuel and lubricants, and sugar on the other hand. It is because the Government acts slowly while taking decisions and is unable to make a bold step.

The President stressed that people also are dissatisfied with that situation. He reminded that certain personnel decisions will have to be made again if the situation continues.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.

