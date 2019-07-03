EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:53, 03 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decorates Russian composer with Order of Dostyk

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, conferred the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship) on Igor Krutoy, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "To confer the Order of Dostyk, Class ІІ, on Igor Yakovlevich Krutoy, a composer of the Russian Federation, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia," the statement says.

    It is to be recalled that Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov sang "Lubov Ustavshikh Lebedei" ("The Love of Tired Swans") to the accompaniment of music by People's Artist of Russia Igor Krutoy on a Russian TV channel. Later it was reported that Dimash Kudaibergenov and Igor Krutoy intend to create a video for the song.

