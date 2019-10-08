Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demands to solve housing investors’ problems in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The problem of housing investors was discussed today at the meeting on development of the capital city. As reported, the meeting was chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The problem of housing construction requires early solution. There are still 49 problematic housing projects in the city. 13,500 housing investors are waiting for their apartments. 40bn tenge were allocated for the solution of this problem in 2018-2019. However, only 4.5bn of them have been utilized, while the Mayor’s Office requests additional 175bn for this purpose,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked Mayor Altay Kulginov to clarify the situation.

According to Kulginov, a road map has been approved for each problematic project. «The Mayor’s Office, together with the financial institutions, second-tier banks and central authorities prepared all required documents. A certain plan was adopted for each project. We will fulfill your instruction,» said Kulginov.